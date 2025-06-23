Live Tv
  Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire

These 10 bold scenes pushed the boundaries of on-screen intimacy and left a lasting impact on audiences. Hotter and more daring than any item song, they redefined sensuality in Bollywood with raw passion, intensity, and unforgettable chemistry.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
1/7

Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Janbaaz

Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Janbaaz.
Their iconic intimate scene in the horse stable remains one of the most memorable moments in Bollywood history. The on-screen romance broke conventional boundaries, with their passionate portrayal captivating audiences and leaving a lasting impression.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
2/7

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti in Ishaqzaade

One of the boldest scenes in the film comes when Parma (Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) run away and spend the night together in a hotel room. The sequence includes passionate kissing and a physical encounter, which was portrayed with raw intensity. What makes it bolder is that it’s followed by a shocking betrayal — Parma reveals the encounter was a setup, adding emotional weight to the physical intimacy.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
3/7

Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder

You're absolutely right — Murder (2004), directed by Anurag Basu and starring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi, redefined boldness in mainstream Bollywood at the time. The film was heavily inspired by Hollywood’s Unfaithful and made headlines for its explicit love scenes, especially for a conservative audience back then.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
4/7

Paoli Dam in Hate Story

Paoli Dam’s bold performance in Hate Story turned heads and earned her the reputation of one of Bollywood’s most daring actresses.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
5/7

Kunal Khemu and Mia Uyeda’s steamy scene in Blood Money

Kunal Khemu and Mia Uyeda’s steamy scene in Blood Money added to the Bhatt camp’s legacy of bold storytelling.
Known for using sensuality as a cinematic hook, the Bhatts once again grabbed attention with a passionate office lovemaking scene between the two actors. The scene, which became one of the film’s highlights, leaked online before the movie’s release, creating major buzz and further fueling public curiosity around the film.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
6/7

Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah in The Dirty Picture

Absolutely — Vidya Balan’s performance in The Dirty Picture (2011) was nothing short of groundbreaking. She not only won the National Film Award for Best Actress, but also shattered stereotypes around female sexuality and body image in Indian cinema.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image
7/7

Malini Sharma and Dino Morea in Raaz

Absolutely — Raaz (2002), directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by the Bhatts, was not just a horror hit but also one of the boldest films of its time, blending supernatural thrills with intense emotional and sensual drama.

Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire - Gallery Image

