Hotter Than Any Dance Number: These 7 Bold Scenes Set Screens on Fire

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti in Ishaqzaade

One of the boldest scenes in the film comes when Parma (Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) run away and spend the night together in a hotel room. The sequence includes passionate kissing and a physical encounter, which was portrayed with raw intensity. What makes it bolder is that it’s followed by a shocking betrayal — Parma reveals the encounter was a setup, adding emotional weight to the physical intimacy.