Improve Liver health in Simple steps

Liver is considered the largest internal organ in the human body which performs multiple tasks such as detoxifying blood, help in digestion and storing vitamins and minerals. One needs to maintain a healthy liver to live a healthy long life. Here are some drinks that are liver-friendly:

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
1.    Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera is beneficial for humans in many ways. In case of liver health, it supports digestion and liver detox as it has natural enzymes and amino acids.

Carrot juice

Carrot juice improves the functioning of liver and helps flush out toxins. Also, helpful in repairing damaged tissue. It is rich in beta-carotene and plant flavonoids.

3. Coconut Water with Mint

Coconut water is helpful for hydration in the body and mint supports digestion. These both together reduce internal heat. You should add a squeeze of lemon which helps in adding detox power.

Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Apple cider vinegar helps in improving metabolism and balance the pH levels of body. These indirectly support the functioning of liver.

5. Green tea

Green tea helps protect against cellular damage and reduces inflammation. It contains catechins which is a plant-based antioxidant that reduces liver fatigue and improves liver functioning

6. Beetroot juice

They help in improving oxygen flow and makes liver more efficient. They contain betalains and nitrates that support natural detoxification enzymes in the liver.

7. Warm lemon water

Warm lemon water on an empty stomach improves bile production which helps in removal of toxins and improves digestion. It is not recommended to drink it hot. Warm is preferred.

8. Amla Juice (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is full of vitamin C and helps in restoring the liver cells and also cleanses the blood. It is beneficial especially for those with fatty liver issues.

