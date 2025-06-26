Live Tv
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
  • Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space

Making a powerful mark on the global space stage, especially in NASA, Indian originated scientists, engineers and astronauts have proved their passion with their inspiring journeys. With excellent minds an incredible skills they have played key roles in some of the NASA’s biggest successes from building Mars rovers to commanding space missions. With their endless hard work, curiosity, zeal and every milestone achieved has always been celebrated by Indians proudly when for these legends even the sky is not the limit. Go through the information provided below to meet some of these Incredible Indian-origin stars who are reaching for the universe.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
1/7

NASA: Pushing the Boundaries of Space and Science

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is the United States government agency responsible for space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research. Established in 1958, NASA has led major missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, including launching satellites, space telescopes, and rovers.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
2/7

India's First Woman in Space

The first Indian woman to fly in space was Kalpana Chawla who flew Space Shuttle Columbia inspiring generations with her courage. Despite losing life tragically in 2003 Columbia disaster due to shuttle breaking apart, she is still respected with an ongoing legacy.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
3/7

Record- Breaking Spacewalker

Running marathon in the space, Sunita Williams has performed seven spacewalks spending over 320 days in space. Born in the U.S. to an Indian man her strength and bravery is commendable for also flying helicopters in the U.S. Navy.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
4/7

The Voice of Perseverance

Dr. Swati Mohan was just 1 when she moved to U.S. from India. The famous Mars mission of 2020 was performed under her guidance and control as a leader. Her voice behind the confirmation of Perseverance rover's safe landing in 2021 makes her a role model.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
5/7

From Mars to Hyperloop

Anita Sengupta has worked on Hyperloop technology which is the high-speed futuristic train. She helped in designing the supersonic parachute that helped Curiosity rover land safely on Mars and also worked on NASA's atomic clocks and cold atom labs.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
6/7

Commanding the Stars

Raja Chari, an astronaut with Indian and U.S. Air Force background was the commander of SpaceX Crew-3 taking astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image
7/7

Watching Earth from Space

Receiving multiple NASA awards for research on Earth imagery from space, Dr. Kamlesh Lulla's work has helped scientists monitor environmental changes using satellite data from the International Space Station.


Disclaimer: This gallery is for informational and educational purposes only. All facts are based on publicly available sources. NASA and the individuals mentioned retain their respective rights.

Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space - Gallery Image

