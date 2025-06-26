Indian-Origin People at NASA Who Are Making History in Space

Making a powerful mark on the global space stage, especially in NASA, Indian originated scientists, engineers and astronauts have proved their passion with their inspiring journeys. With excellent minds an incredible skills they have played key roles in some of the NASA’s biggest successes from building Mars rovers to commanding space missions. With their endless hard work, curiosity, zeal and every milestone achieved has always been celebrated by Indians proudly when for these legends even the sky is not the limit. Go through the information provided below to meet some of these Incredible Indian-origin stars who are reaching for the universe.