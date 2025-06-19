Inside Pataudi Palace: Saif Ali Khan’s ₹800 Crore Regal Legacy
Step inside the majestic world of Bollywood royalty!
Pataudi Palace is located in Haryana. More than just a home, it is a legacy continued by the Pataudi family. Once home to the Nawab’s of Pataudi, it now belongs to Saif Ali Khan, who reclaimed it from a hotel chain. With 10 acres of land and 150 rooms, this property is worth a jaw dropping ₹800 crore (approx.).
Inside the Pataudi Palace: Built by a Nawab, Reclaimed by a star
Buit in 1900’s by Saif’s grandfather, the palace was later leased to Neemrana Hotels. For years, it has been hosting tourists and bought back by Saif who restored it at his family’s personal retreat. Beyond Real estate, it is a slice of regal history.
150 Rooms of Luxury
Boasting 150 rooms with luxurious bedrooms, grand halls, billiards room and antique libraries. Every corner of the Palace reflects the vintage charm of the Indian royalty with European elegance.
Royal Yards & Greenery
The Palace is surrounded with greenery and royal yards offering the peace of countryside getaway and lavish King’s residence. It is considered as a perfect place for royal family gatherings and film shoots.
A cinematic Goldmine
Pataudi Palace has been featured in many Bollywood movies: Veer Zaara, Mangal Pandey, and Rang de Basanti. It’s grand arches and vintage interiors makes it a filmmaker’s dream to acquire the property and use it as an asset to make the visuals appealing and royal.
Nawabi Aethetics
The Palace reflects Saif’s love for art, culture and history. From chandeliers to vintage covers, the interiors are a blend of colonial charm and Nawab’s luxury. Also, it includes the rare family portraits and handcrafted furniture enhancing the royalty.
A Royal Lineage
The Pataudi Palace was once home to Saif’s parents Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore which was passed on to him. Mansoor is the former captain to Indian cricket team.
Priced at ₹800 Crore
The estimated value of the Pataudi Palace is an incredible ₹800 crore i.e. equivalent to $96 million (approx.). More than a property, It is a national treasure reflecting India’s Nawabi legacy and Saif’s royal bloodline.
The Royalty Meeting Timeless Beauty
The Pataudi Palace stands still as a rare blend of luxury and legacy. From history and architecture to holding pure cinematic charm, the palace is a true symbol of Saif Ali Khan’s heritage and timeless elegance.
Disclaimer: This photo gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes. All images and information are based on publicly available sources about Pataudi Palace and its historical significance. Property values and details are approximate and may vary over time.