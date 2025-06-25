Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style
After turning heads at Cannes in a chic Miu Miu look, Janhvi Kapoor brought the heat again at the reopening of Miu Miu’s London flagship. Channeling bold glamour, she wore a striking outfit from the brand’s latest collection and shared behind-the-scenes moments from her glam session on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Glamorous Wet Saree Look at Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor channels vintage Bollywood with a modern twist in a dazzling wet saree look during her fourth red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Janhvi Kapoor in Di Petsa’s Stunning Wet-Look Saree
Janhvi Kapoor wears a custom ₹4.1 lakh Di Petsa white saree at Cannes 2025, featuring a bold wet-look design with flowing layers and a body-hugging silhouette.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Sultry Monochrome Saree Look
Janhvi Kapoor completes her Cannes 2025 saree look with a monochrome, ruched off-shoulder blouse that adds softness and sex appeal to her bold ensemble.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold Jewel Accents at Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor elevates her white saree look at Cannes 2025 with amethyst-hued layered beads and emerald gemstone accents, adding contrast and elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Radiant Beauty Look at Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor stuns with a sleek bun, glowing skin, bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and smouldering brown eye makeup, perfectly complementing her Cannes 2025 look.
Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Red Carpet Glam at Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor’s striking saree moment at Cannes 2025 merges classic Bollywood flair with global high fashion, making her a standout on the red carpet.