fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
  • Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style

After turning heads at Cannes in a chic Miu Miu look, Janhvi Kapoor brought the heat again at the reopening of Miu Miu’s London flagship. Channeling bold glamour, she wore a striking outfit from the brand’s latest collection and shared behind-the-scenes moments from her glam session on Instagram.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
1/6

Janhvi Kapoor’s Glamorous Wet Saree Look at Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor channels vintage Bollywood with a modern twist in a dazzling wet saree look during her fourth red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
2/6

Janhvi Kapoor in Di Petsa’s Stunning Wet-Look Saree

Janhvi Kapoor wears a custom ₹4.1 lakh Di Petsa white saree at Cannes 2025, featuring a bold wet-look design with flowing layers and a body-hugging silhouette.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
3/6

Janhvi Kapoor’s Sultry Monochrome Saree Look

Janhvi Kapoor completes her Cannes 2025 saree look with a monochrome, ruched off-shoulder blouse that adds softness and sex appeal to her bold ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
4/6

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold Jewel Accents at Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor elevates her white saree look at Cannes 2025 with amethyst-hued layered beads and emerald gemstone accents, adding contrast and elegance.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
5/6

Janhvi Kapoor’s Radiant Beauty Look at Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor stuns with a sleek bun, glowing skin, bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and smouldering brown eye makeup, perfectly complementing her Cannes 2025 look.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image
6/6

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Red Carpet Glam at Cannes 2025

Janhvi Kapoor’s striking saree moment at Cannes 2025 merges classic Bollywood flair with global high fashion, making her a standout on the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Up the Heat with Her Stunning Style - Gallery Image

