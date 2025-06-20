Kaju Ka Ped Ghar Par Kaise Ugayein? Step-by-Step Planting Tips
Want to grow your own cashew tree at home? With the right care, sunlight, and soil, you can plant a kaju (cashew) tree in your garden or pot. From soaking the seeds to nurturing the plant, follow simple steps and enjoy fresh, homegrown cashews in just a few years!
Cashew trees thrive in warm, tropical climates and need plenty of sunlight, so choose a sunny spot with well-drained sandy or loamy soil for planting.
Start by soaking raw cashew seeds (not roasted) in water overnight to soften the outer shell and help with quicker germination.
Plant the soaked seeds about 2–3 inches deep in a pot or directly in the ground, and keep the soil evenly moist during the early stages.
Once the seedling begins to grow, make sure it gets full sunlight daily and protect it from strong winds, as young cashew plants are delicate.
With regular watering, occasional pruning, and good care, your cashew tree can start producing fruits and nuts in about 3 to 5 years.