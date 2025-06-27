Kangana Ranaut Flop Bollywood Biopics: Tap to Know More
Kangana Ranaut is a famous actress with some of her amazing works like Manikarnika. But, many of her films failed miserably in Bollywood. Maybe it was because of poor acting or maybe her poor relations with other co-actors. Below is the list of her biggest fails.
Rajjo (2013)
In Rajjo, Kangana played the role of a mujra dancer in a film set in red light areas. It was a total flop with near zero collections.
Dhaakad (2022)
Dhaakad is an action film it was one of the Bollywood biggest disasters. It made less than ₹3 crore at the box office.
Tejas (2023)
This movie is a patriotic airport drama. It was critically panned and a massive flop. It had extremely low ticket sales.
Katti Batti (2015)
Katti batti is a romantic drama of Kangana with Imran Khan. It was critically and commercially rejected.
Simran (2017)
This movie Simran was based on a real life bank robbery. It had poor story telling and controversies which ruined its run. It was performed very badly.
Revolver Rani (2014)
Revolver Rani released in 2014, failed to connect with the audience. It was a box office failure. The story was based on a satirical take on politics in crime.
Thalaivii (2021)
Thalaivi is the biopic of Jayalalitha. It was critically praised but commercially poor. It made poor collections in theatres and ott.
