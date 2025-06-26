Live Tv
Kangana Sharma: A Fashion And Glamour Powerhouse

Kangana Sharma is an Indian actress, model, and singer known for her roles in Great Grand Masti, Mona Home Delivery, and music videos like “Tera baap aaya”. Originally from Haryana, she began her career in modeling and later moved into films and web series. With a bold  public image and a strong social media following, she continues to work in entertainment and plans to launch her own production house

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
1/7

Sizzling in saree elegance

Kangana Sharma re-defines traditional charm with a twist of sensuality. Dropped in a silk saree, she balances grace and allure, making it impossible to look away. Harold blouse and captivating gaze add to the intensity of this unforgettable look.

2/7

Bold in black

Nothing spells timeless hotness like a little black dress- and Kangana owns it. With her confident and smokey eyes, she channels a high fashion, femme-fatale vibe that commands attention in every frame.

3/7

Glam diva in red

Red is Kangana Sharma's power color. This fiery ensemble hugs her curve just right, amplifying her natural glamour. This sultry makeup and sleek hairstyle complete this smoldering look that radiates confidence and charisma.

4/7

Poolside perfection

Kangana turns up the heat in a pool side photoshoot, flaunting her toned figure in a chick swimsuit. The sun-kissed skin, carefree hair, and infectious confidence, make this one of her most daring and desirable avatars.

5/7

Luxe in lingerie

Intimate and intense, Kangana showcases her bole slide in tastefully styled lingerie. Her poise and empowerment shine through, proving that sensuality is as much about confidence and it is about style.

6/7

Golden hour goddess

Bathed in the glow of sunset light, Kangana Sharma stuns in a soft, body hugging dress that accentuates her figure.

7/7

Casual yet captivating

Even a simple top Kangana Sharma proves that hotness doesn't always need glam. Har effortless style, beard with minimal makeup and tousled hair, shoes off her natural beauty and raw magnetism-turning casual into unforgettable.

Disclaimer: The content is only for entertainment purposes. All the images are sources from public domains or official platforms.

