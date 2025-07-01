Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations

Katrina Kaif’s lehenga wardrobe offers a stunning mix of vibrant florals, regal velvets, and delicate golds — each ensemble perfect for weddings, Diwali nights, or a sunny haldi. Her style beautifully balances contemporary cuts with traditional charm, making every look festive ready.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
1/7

Floral Frenzy In Red

This look is a celebration of color with Katrina in a striking red blouse paired with a lehenga featuring bursts of floral prints in warm shades. It’s playful yet regal, the kind of ensemble that turns heads at any Diwali or mehendi.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
2/7

Earthy Glam With Silver Embellishments

Katrina stuns in a deep olive lehenga adorned with delicate silver embroidery and tassels. The structured blouse and sheer dupatta add drama, creating a look that’s glamorous yet rooted in traditional textures.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
3/7

Soft Gold Elegance

This subtle beige-gold lehenga with intricate mirror and thread work pairs beautifully with Katrina’s minimalist styling. The ensemble exudes grace, making it a timeless pick for intimate celebrations.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
4/7

Royal Blue Meets Pastel Pink

A navy velvet lehenga choli heavily embroidered in silver, teamed with a soft pink dupatta, gives Katrina an effortlessly royal aura. Ideal for night functions, this look blends bold color with delicate charm.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
5/7

Ivory Shimmer For Starry Nights

Wearing a gleaming ivory lehenga with all-over sequins and geometric patterns, Katrina brings sophisticated dazzle perfect for festive evenings or cocktail parties.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
6/7

Pastel Floral Whimsy

In this breezy pastel floral lehenga, Katrina shows how understated prints can still steal the spotlight. Paired with bold earrings, it’s fresh, youthful, and perfect for daytime festivities.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image
7/7

Classic Beige With Traditional Touches

Katrina channels pure ethnic elegance in a classic beige lehenga, embroidered dupatta, and traditional jhumkas. This is a flawless option for poojas, family gatherings, or traditional house parties.

Katrina Kaif’s Vibrant Lehengas That Set Perfect Festive Vibes For Weddings, Parties & Celebrations - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?