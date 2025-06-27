Live Tv
TRENDING |
  • Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey

Kedarnath, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India is famous for the ancient Kedarnath temple dedicated to lord shiva. Beyond the temple, Kedarnath offers stunning natural beauties, serene lakes and hidden spiritual gems that make the journey even more memorable. Here are some Kedarnath’s truly magical and divine places you should definitely visit once in your life.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
1/7

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple is the main attraction dedicated to lord Shiva. It is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and the key Char Dham pilgrimage. It is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and divine energy.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
2/7

Bhairavnath temple

Bhairavnath temple is located uphill from the main temple. It is dedicated to Bhairava, protector deity of Kedarnath. It offers a breath-taking panoramic view of the valley.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
3/7

Vasuki Taal

Vasuki Taal is a glacial Lake situated 8 km from Kedarnath. It is ideal for tracking lovers. It is surrounded by majestic Himalayan ranges.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
4/7

Gandhi sarovar

Gandhi sarovar is a small glacial Lake about 3 km track from Kedarnath. Gandhiji's ashes were immersed here. It is a quiet, scenic and spiritually significant.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
5/7

Triyuginarayan temple

Triyuginarayan temple is a mythological wedding spot of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The internal flame burns continuously since their marriage. It is located 25 km from Kedarnath.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
6/7

Sonprayag

Sonprayag is a confluence of Basuki and Mandakini rivers. Pilgrims bath here before heading to Kedarnath. It is a gorgeous natural landspace with religious significance.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image
7/7

Gaurikund

Gaurikund is the starting point of the Kedarnath track. It is believed to be where goddess Parvati meditated for Shiva. It also has a natural hot water spring.

Kedarnath: Best places to Visit in this Sacred Town for a Spiritual Journey - Gallery Image

