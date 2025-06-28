Kendall Jenner’s Hottest Runway Moments That Set the Stage on Fire

Kendall Jenner has become a standout on the high-fashion runway, known for delivering unforgettable and iconic looks. Among her most talked-about moments are her sheer top at Marc Jacobs, a striking two-piece set from Prada, and a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress worn at her sister’s wedding. She has also graced the runway for major fashion houses like Versace, Victoria Beckham, and Givenchy, solidifying her status as a true runway star.