Khushi Mukherjee: Bold Fashion Choices Sparks Controversy
Khushi Mukherjee, known for her bold persona and striking presence, has carved a niche in Indian entertainment through her work in regional films, TV shows like Splitsvilla, and bold digital content. Beyond her on-screen glamour, she’s faced criticism for her daring fashion choices, which she counters with unapologetic confidence. From launching her own digital magazine to speaking out against industry harassment and past controversies—including a viral hotel incident—Khushi remains a polarizing yet fearless figure who refuses to be defined by societal norms. Her journey reflects resilience, self-expression, and a defiant stand against double standards.
Semi-Nude Photoshoots
Beyond street sightings, Khushi’s ultra-bold semi‑nude photoshoots are notorious. She even once earned ₹8 lakhs in 24 hours through an online sale of exclusive content—showcasing her unapologetic brand of boldness .
Black Side Open Dress
Khushi Mukherjee exudes undeniable charisma in this glam shot. Her poised posture and intense gaze show a woman fully owning her persona- This is her recent picture where she is wearing black dress with both the sides open. Fans called why she wears dress in which she is 'uncomfortable' but she replied with confidence.
Shimmered Saree
From Tamil, Telugu, Kannada films to national fame via MTV’s Splitsvilla, Khushi’s journey reflects versatility. This saree look shows how fit and bold she is with a beautiful smile.
Black Side-Cut Shimmery Dress
Spotted outside Virat Kohli’s restaurant, Khushi donned this edgy black dress with asymmetrical side‑cuts and matching gloves. Social media erupted—users criticized it as against Indian traditions, comparing her to Uorfi Javed.
Golden Halter-Neck Dress
A shimmering gold halter‑neck mini dress with side and back cuts sparked massive trolling. As wind swept the fabric, paparazzi captured what became a viral "oops moment". Critics slammed it as "cheap publicity stunt" and "vulgarity".
Comparison With Uorfi Javed And Paris Hilton
After being labeled a “cheap Urfi Javed,” Khushi fired back: “Urfi bhi pehle troll hoti thi” and pointed to Paris Hilton and Mouni Roy as similarly styled icons who didn’t get this backlash.
Torn Back Jeans Revealing Top
In a video walking down the street, she wore jeans torn from behind paired with a revealing black crop top. The clip went viral, with trolls saying “Have some shame!” and accusing her of crossing decency limits.
Disclaimer: The content presented in this gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. It highlights the public persona, career milestones, and media-reported controversies of actress Khushi Mukherjee.