Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet

Kiara Advani’s hottest looks showcase her impeccable style and versatility, from stunning ensembles like the House of Masaba corset set to sleek black power suits with lace detailing. She consistently showcases elegance and a willingness to experiment with different styles, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
1/7

Red carpet glamour

Kiara's Red carpet appearances are the epitome of high fashion. From figure hugging gowns with plunging neckline to shimmering sequins and flowing silhouettes, she knows how to make a statement. Her looks often feature modern cuts with traditional Indian elements creating a unique fusion of styles.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
2/7

The power of saree

Few can pull off a saree quite like kiara. Whether in metallic tones, sheer fabrics, or embellished drapes, she brings a contemporary touch to this traditional attire. Her saree looks are both hot and classy often pair with minimal accessories and confident attitude.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
3/7

Bold in black

Black is the colour kiara wears often and wears well. From leather dresses to cut-out gowns, her all black and ensemble ooze sophistication with a hint of edginess. She keeps the look clean yet daring making black her go to for a seductive and powerful style.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
4/7

Traditional with a twist

Kiara stuns in lehengas, anarkali and fusion wear that highlight her Indian roots. She often opts for bold colors, Deep necklines and elegant embroidery, giving a modern upgrade to ethnic wear. Her traditional looks are refined, making her a true desi Diva.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
5/7

Airport style goals

Even at the airport, Kiara manages to stay chic and trendy. Her travel wardrobe includes oversized blazers, crop tops, joggers, and designer totes. It's a blend of comfort and class, often completed with sleek sunglasses and pulled black hair.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
6/7

Fitness fashion

Her gym and fitness looks are equally stylish-fitted leggings, sports bras, and zip up jackets in bold colors. Kiara turns workout gear into fashion statements inspiring fans to look good while staying fit. It's an effortless mix of health, heat, and high fashion.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image
7/7

Experimental yet elegant

Kiara isn't afraid to experiment with edgy fashion. From asymmetrical dresses to dramatic sleeves and bold prints, she embraces risks with elegance. Recently we can see her in the Met Gala look 2025.

Disclaimer: The information is for entertainment purposes not to defame anyone.

Kiara Advani’s: Hot and Classy Looks Which Fueled The Internet - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?