Killer Wives On-Screen: Bollywood Actresses Who Murdered Their Husbands in Films
The shocking death of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in the hills of Meghalaya has captured national attention. The case feels straight out of a crime thriller. Inspired by similar themes, several films have explored stories where wives are central to dark and unexpected twists. These movies, filled with suspense and complex narratives, mirror the intrigue surrounding this real-life case. Here’s a look at some gripping films that delve into such mysterious and dramatic storylines.
Simi Garewal: Karz
Simi Garewal: Karz is a classic tale of betrayal and rebirth. Simi Garewal plays Kamini, who kills her husband Ravi (Rishi Kapoor) for his wealth. Reborn as Monty, he returns to seek revenge. With Tina Munim and Prem Chopra, the film is remembered for its gripping plot and iconic music.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon: In her debut production Do Patti, Kriti Sanon takes on a double role as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Saumya, trapped in an abusive marriage with Dhruv (Shaheer Sheikh), finally reaches her breaking point. With Shailee’s help, she decides to take matters into her own hands and kills her husband. The Netflix thriller also features Kajol in a pivotal supporting role.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: In 7 Khoon Maaf
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: In 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka Chopra delivered a powerful performance as Susanna, a woman who marries seven times—and kills each husband for different reasons. From betrayal and abuse to blackmail, each murder has its motive. Actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham played her doomed husbands in this dark and gripping tale directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Kareena Kapoor Khan: In Jaane Jaan
Kareena Kapoor Khan: In Jaane Jaan, Kareena plays Maya, a single mother whose life takes a dark turn when her estranged husband shows up drunk and violent. In a moment of rage, she kills him. Her quiet neighbour Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat), secretly in love with her, helps hide the body and cover up the crime. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also starring Vijay Varma, the film earned praise for its suspenseful plot and strong performances.
Taapsee Pannu: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Taapsee Pannu: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to Hasseen Dillruba, continues the tale of love, obsession, and betrayal. Taapsee Pannu reprises her role as Rani, who marries Sunny Kaushal's character but ultimately kills him, driven by her enduring love for Rishu (Vikrant Massey). The film is packed with suspense, twists, and emotional conflict.