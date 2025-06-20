Know the Net Worth of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – A Detailed Breakdown
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one of the most influential women in global finance. As of her 2022 asset declaration, her total net worth stands around ₹2.53 crore, spread across property, gold, silver, bank deposits, and investments. Interestingly, she also carries modest loans and opts for a humble Bajaj Chetak scooter over a car.
Residential Property – ₹1.7 Crore
FM Sitharaman jointly owns a residential property near Hyderabad, which grew in value from ₹99.36 lakh (2016) to ₹1.7 crore (2022)
Non-Agricultural Land – ₹17.08 Lakh
Declared value of this land rose from ₹16.02 lakh (2016) to ₹17.08 lakh in 2022
Precious Metals – Gold & Silver
She holds 315g of gold (₹19.4–21.18 L) and 5.282 kg silver (₹3.98 L)
Cash & Investments
Her non-fixed deposits jumped from ₹6.77 L (2016) to ₹35.52 L (2022). PPF ~₹1.6 L and mutual funds ~₹5.8 L.
Loans & Scooter – Humble but Transparent
Sitharaman's liabilities include home loan, mortgage & overdraft totaling ₹26.91 L. She owns a Bajaj Chetak scooter, no car.