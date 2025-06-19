Live Tv
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Learning in luxury:- students of Dhirubhai Ambani international school

Learning in luxury:- students of Dhirubhai Ambani international school

Dhirubhai Ambani International School has been popular choice among celebrity parents, with several kids enrolled. Some notable students include AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saira Bhupati and many more. These young stars actively participate in school events, sports and activities, showcasing talents and charisma.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
1/7

AbRam Khan

Gauri Khan wife of Shah Rukh Khan, and their youngest child, AbRam Khan, studies at Ambani International school, following his siblings Suhana and Aryan. He occasionally showcase his charisma at school events.

2/7

Aaradhya Bachchan

Daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, actively participate in school activities, assignments, and annual day celebrations, showcasing her talents in various roles. The Bachchan family frequently attends school functions, inspiring others with their presence.

3/7

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur, the son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, charms audiences with his presence on the football field and stage. Despite being under 10, he exudes a captivating personality that draws attention.

4/7

Yash and Roohi Johar

Roohi and Yash Johar, are enrolled in prestigious school, where these kids excel academically and extracurricularly. Their presence is a testament to the supportive environment fostered by their family and school.

5/7

Hridhaan and Hrehaan

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have enrolled their sons, at Ambani School. Despite their busy schedules, both parents often attend important school events and meetings, actively participating in their children's lives.

6/7

Azad Rao Khan

Amir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, who attends Ambani's school. Azas actively participates in school activities, including plays and football team.

7/7

Saira Bhupati

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi prioritize keeping a low profile, but they are often spotted with their daughter Saira, who attends Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

