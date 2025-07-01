Linthoi Chanambam: From a Small Village In Manipur To Making History As India’s First Judo World Champion

- Home>
Linthoi Chanambam, an extraordinary judoka from Manipur, has carved a remarkable niche for herself in the world of judo. Starting her journey at a young age in Mayang Imphal under the guidance of her father, she rose through the ranks with rigorous training at the Inspire Institute of Sport. Linthoi made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships in 2022 and further solidified her legacy by clinching gold at the Berlin Junior European Cup 2025 in the- 63 kg category.
Gold berlin junior European Cup 2025
In June 2025, Linthoi secured a historic gold medal at the Berlin Junior European Cup, defeating top-ranked opponents, including a polish Judoka in the final. This victory marks a significant milestone in her career.
Meet Linthoi Chanambam- India's Judo Prodigy From Manipur
Linthoi, hailing from Mayang Imphal in Manipur, is a remarkable 18- year- old judoka who has made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Berlin European Cup 2025.
From Mayang Imphal to the World Stage
Starting her judo journey at the age of eight, Lithnoi trained under the guidance of her father, Chanambam Ibohal, a fisherman. She assisted her father in everything by capturing fish to carry them, transporting them, and selling them in the market. Her dedication led her to the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Karnataka in 2017, where she trained under Georgian coach Mamuka Kaizilashvili.
Historic World Championship Victory
In 2022, Linthoi made history by winning the gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships in Sarajevo, becoming the first Indian to clinch a world title in any age category.
A series of Victories on the International Stage
1. Gold at the 2022 Asian cadet and Junior Championships in Bangkok
2. Gold at the 2023 National Cadet Judo Championship
3. Gold at the 2023 Hong Kong Asian Cadet Cup
4. Silver at the 2023 Cadet European Cup in Georgia
Aiming for the 2028 Olympics
With her eyes set on the 2028 Olympics, Linthoi continues to train diligently, aspiring to bring home a medal for India. Her journey serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the nation.
