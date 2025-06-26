Live Tv
  • Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’

Every year, the Nobel Prizes recognize people whose ideas and actions change the world for the better in 2024. The winners have made lifesaving, scientific discoveries, written literature and worked tirelessly for peace. From artificial intelligence to global peace activism, these inspiring individuals and groups have left their mark on humanity. Here’s a quick look at this 2024’s Nobel Prize winners and their amazing work.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
1/9

Celebrating Excellence That Impacts the World

Found by Alfred Nobel in 1895 was The Nobel prize which is one of the world’s most prestigious honors. Symbolizing, excellence, peace and progress across science, literature, economics, and humanitarian work, it is awarded in six categories every year to those individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to humanity.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
2/9

Alfred Nobel: The Man Who Turned Dynamite into a Legacy of Peace

Swedish chemist, engineer and inventor, Alfred Nobel was best known for his invention of dynamite. Where the award was first given in 1901 to celebrate innovation and peace, not destruction he dedicated his fortune to establish Nobel prizes in his legacy.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
3/9

A Secretive, Global Search for Brilliance

The committees in Sweden and Norway review thousands of entries with winners chosen through a detailed secretive process. These prominent names are nominated by experts, academics and organizations and only a handful of them make history each year.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
4/9

Physics- The Brains Behind Modern AI

Two brilliant scientists, John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton AI – especially how machines can learn and think like humans. Their discoveries like face recognition, chatbot, and smart assistance not only helped create history, but also these ideas laid the foundation for today’s AI tools.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
5/9

Chemistry- AI That Understands Proteins

David Baker, Demi, Hassabis and John jumper won the chemistry noble for changing how we study and understand proteins. The building blocks of life. Demi and John created Alpha fold two, which is an AI tool that helps to guess the exact shape of proteins in minutes. Designs new proteins could help create better medicines and vaccines. Whereas, new proteins were designed by David which helped create better medicines and vaccines. All together, these three worked a big step forward in healthcare and biotechnology.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
6/9

Medicine- Tiny Molecules, Big Impact

Victor and Gary discovered tiny molecules called microRNA’s which helps to control how the genes work. This research is important as it helps doctors and scientists understand some serious health issues like cancer, heart problems and genetic disorders opening doors for better treatment and cure in the future.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
7/9

Literature- Powerful Words from South Korea

The first South Korean writer to win this award Han Kang won the Nobel prize in literature for her powerful and emotional stories. ‘The Vegetarian’ and ‘Human Acts’ are her writings which talk about pain, history, and being human in deep and poetic ways.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
8/9

Peace- Voices Against Nuclear War

A Japanese group of survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombing, Nihon Hidankyo won the Nobel peace prize. They have been sharing their stories and asking the world to stop using nuclear weapons for many years with a message about peace, humanity and never repeating the past.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image
9/9

Economics- Why Fair Systems Matter

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson & James A. Robinson are economist, who won the Nobel prize in economic sciences for their study about a countries institutions affecting in progress, which includes the laws, rules, and systems. Helping the leaders create better economic policies, their research shows that countries with fair and equal systems grow better, while unfair systems holds people back.


Disclaimer: This gallery is for educational and informational use only. All content is based on publicly available sources and official Nobel Prize announcements.

Meet The Nobel Prize Winners of 2024: ‘The Minds That Changed the World’ - Gallery Image

