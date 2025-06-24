Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall
Monsoon hair fall can be combated with proper hair care and lifestyle adjustments. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce hair fall and maintain healthy hair during the rainy season. Key factors include scalp care, nutrition, and gentle hair handling.
Keep Your Scalp Clean
Regularly wash your hair with good or a mild shampoo to remove overall dirt and excess oil from the scalp.
Reduce Stress
High stress levels can contribute to hair fall; practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation or yoga.
Use A Nourishing Hair Mask
Apply a hair mask once or twice a week to moisturize and strengthen your hair. It will make your hair softer and smoother than before.
Avoid Excessive Heat Styling
Minimize using heat styling machines to prevent damage and breakage or use hair protector before using it.
Use A Wide-Tooth Comb
Gently, detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb to reduce breakage of hair and it makes very easy to detangle your hair.
Protect Your Hair From Rainwater
Wear a hat or use an umbrella to shield your hair from rainwater, which can strip away natural oils which can cause loss of hair.
Maintain A Balanced Diet
Eat a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to promote healthy and long hair than before.
Stray Hydrated
Drink plenty of water to keep your hair follicles healthy and hydrated.
Disclaimer: The information provided on monsoon hair care and tips to reduce hair fall is for general guidance only and may not be suitable for everyone.
Disclaimer: