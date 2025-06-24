Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer ayatollah ali khamenei 19th full spectrum air defence summit diljit dosanjh china jeff bezos fk: public nato indian navy officer
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall

Monsoon hair fall can be combated with proper hair care and lifestyle adjustments. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce hair fall and maintain healthy hair during the rainy season. Key factors include scalp care, nutrition, and gentle hair handling.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
1/8

Keep Your Scalp Clean

Regularly wash your hair with good or a mild shampoo to remove overall dirt and excess oil from the scalp.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
2/8

Reduce Stress

High stress levels can contribute to hair fall; practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation or yoga.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
3/8

Use A Nourishing Hair Mask

Apply a hair mask once or twice a week to moisturize and strengthen your hair. It will make your hair softer and smoother than before.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
4/8

Avoid Excessive Heat Styling

Minimize using heat styling machines to prevent damage and breakage or use hair protector before using it.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
5/8

Use A Wide-Tooth Comb

Gently, detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb to reduce breakage of hair and it makes very easy to detangle your hair.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
6/8

Protect Your Hair From Rainwater

Wear a hat or use an umbrella to shield your hair from rainwater, which can strip away natural oils which can cause loss of hair.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
7/8

Maintain A Balanced Diet

Eat a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to promote healthy and long hair than before.

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image
8/8

Stray Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep your hair follicles healthy and hydrated.

Disclaimer: The information provided on monsoon hair care and tips to reduce hair fall is for general guidance only and may not be suitable for everyone.

Disclaimer:

Monsoon Hair Care: Tips To Reduce Hair Fall - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?