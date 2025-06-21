Motivational Bollywood Movies: A Must Watch
Bollywood has a way of lighting a fire with. Whether it’s a child discovering his passion, a teacher breaking barriers, or a housewife breaking societal norms- these films never just entertain but spark light on various issues. Here are some motivational movies in Bollywood that fuel courage and hope in our souls.
Sitaare Zameen Par(2025)
Sitaare zameen Par released on June 20, 2025, raised Rs11.7 crore on Day 1. It lays emphasis on differently-abled individuals balancing humor with emotional depth. It shows that everyone is "normal" in their own unique way breaking the societal norms.
Hichki(2018)
This is based on a real life story of a teacher with Tourette syndrome that faces discrimination but ends up transforming the lives of underprivileged students.
3 Idiots(2009)
Released in 2009, this movie became a masterpiece challenging the rigid education system and inspired students to follow their passion.
Chak De! India(2017)
It is based on a hockey player(Shahrukh Khan) leading a women hockey team to victory.
Dangal(2016)
A powerful story of a bold father training his daughters to become world-class players in kabaddi. He fights the societal norms single handedly.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story(2016)
A biopic on M.S. Dhoni- India's beloved cricket player who turned from a small town boy to a national hero. The role was wonderfully played by Sushant Singh Rajput.
Super 30(2019)
It is based on a mathematician Anand Kumar who coaches underprivileged kids for the IIT entrance exam. The role was played by Hrithik Roshan.