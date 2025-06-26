Mrunal Thakur’s Glow-up Journey From Simple to Stylish
Mrunal Thakur started working in the television industry from her early days. From becoming TV star to red carpet sensation and Bollywood actor, her journey is inspiring which evolved her in every possible way. Once known for her charm and innocence, she has now embraced bold fashion, global recognition and a fierce on-screen persona. Go through the following images and information to get insights about her stunning transformation over the years.
The Traditional Beginning
First entering the spotlight as 'Bulbul' in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal's charm and innocence won hearts. With natural beauty, simplicity and traditional styling she became the girl-next-door for millions and led to building a foundation for her big-screen dreams.
Film Debut- Raw & Real in 'Love Sonia'
Making debut in "Love Sonia", a hard hitting film that showcased her powerful talent. With powerful acting skills, her film reflected raw and unfiltered character. Acting gracefully, she proved herself to be versatile.
Bollywood Glow-Up Begins- Super 30 to Batla House
Back to back releases alongside Hritik Roshan and John Abraham, Mrunal began to embrace the opportunities coming her way. From getting dressed like a diva during the film promotions to evolving style into modern and refined look, she has always presented herself with her signature grace.
A Global Fashion Statement
Walking on the red carpet at Cannes, Mrunal made a bold and confident international fashion debut. She stunned the global fashion scene earning praise for her presence on one of the world's biggest style stages.
Magazine Covers & Editorial Magic
Mrunal began gracing top magazine covers with looks pushing her style boundaries. Whether bold makeup, structured gowns or dramatic lighting, she proved that she can pull off high fashion with as much ease as she does the ethnic wear.
Red Carpet Diva
Mrunal’s red carpet appearances have become daring and unforgettable. She’s been snapped wearing bodycon dresses, highlight plunging necklines and beautiful colors. Her confidence and physique elevate every look proving her transformation isn’t just physical, but rooted in bold self expression.
Saree Siren- Ethnic Elegance
Her iconic saree looks beat sequence, drape, sheer saree or a silk classic. She wears it with tradition and a contemporary twist. Bold blouses, minimal accessories and beautiful makeup makes her ethnic wear looks effortlessly sexy and regal at the same time.
Powerful and Unstoppable Off-Duty Style
From crop tops to ethnic co-ord sets and ripped jeans she can rock every casual look with her cool girl confidence. Her effort behind her effortless looks are clearly visible from her fitness journey through her toned body frame.
Disclaimer: This gallery is for entertainment and appreciation purposes only. All images are sources from public platforms and belong to their respective copyright holders.