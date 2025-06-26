Live Tv
  Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It?

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It?

Nobel prize is a set of annual international awards in various categories. Winning a nobel prize makes you a legend. Here is all the information one needs to know about the eligibility criteria of Nobel prize.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
1/7

Nomination

A qualified or individual or an organization needs to nominate you. The prize can be awarded to an individual or an organization(depending on the criteria).

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
2/7

Impactful Work

Your work should have made a significant impact in your specific field. You should also be actively engaged in your work.

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
3/7

Originality

Your work should be original and make a lasting impact on the field or humanity. It should demonstrate novelty.

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
4/7

Ground Breaking

Your work should involve discoveries that are ground breaking or some significant advancements in your field.

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
5/7

Self-nomination

Self nomination is not allowed except for the Nobel peace prize by invitation.

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image
6/7

Criteria

Each Nobel prize criteria has a its specific field such as physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, or economic science.

Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It? - Gallery Image

