Nobel Prize eligibility criteria: Are You Eligible For It?
Nobel prize is a set of annual international awards in various categories. Winning a nobel prize makes you a legend. Here is all the information one needs to know about the eligibility criteria of Nobel prize.
Nomination
A qualified or individual or an organization needs to nominate you. The prize can be awarded to an individual or an organization(depending on the criteria).
Impactful Work
Your work should have made a significant impact in your specific field. You should also be actively engaged in your work.
Originality
Your work should be original and make a lasting impact on the field or humanity. It should demonstrate novelty.
Ground Breaking
Your work should involve discoveries that are ground breaking or some significant advancements in your field.
Self-nomination
Self nomination is not allowed except for the Nobel peace prize by invitation.
Criteria
Each Nobel prize criteria has a its specific field such as physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, or economic science.