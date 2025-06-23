Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed

US launched a powerful air Strike on Iran in the midst of Iran Israel war on the night of June 21-22, 2025. Underground nuclear sites at Iran were targeted including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The plan was carried out secretly so that Iran would have no hints about the shortcomings.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
1/9

Flying Under the Radar: US B2's Reach Iran Silently

Without detection seven, B2 bombers flow from US to Iran. These planes are built to be invisible to radar and can carry heavy bombs playing a key role in the mission.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
2/9

World's Biggest Bomb Dropped

For the first time in a real war, GBU57 bunker Buster bombs were used in this particular mission. Where 12 of these bombs hit Fordow and two hit Natanz, it is the world‘s biggest bomb, which can destroy underground buildings.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
3/9

Missiles from the Sea Hit Iranian Targets

Not just through the air, US Navy submarine also fired over 20 Tomahawk missiles at Natanz and Isfahan with an intensity to travel long distances and hit with accuracy.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
4/9

How the US Deceived Iran's Radar Systema

Other B2 planes flew in the opposite direction to confuse Iranian radar. While Iran focused on these planes flying in the opposite direction, the real strike team entered the country from another route quietly, which was a really clever move by the military.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
5/9

420,000 Pounds of Firepower in One Night

This mission being the largest ever done using B2 bombers, about 420,000 pounds of bombs and missiles were used in the operation where 125 planes and support aircraft help them make it possible.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
6/9

Iran's Nuclear Sites Left in Ruins

Causing a serious damage to Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, pictures later showed the collapsed tunnels and destroyed buildings.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
7/9

Three Weapons and One Mission in a Coordinated Power

B2 stealth bombers, which are hard to detect by the radar. GBU 57 bunker Busters which destroyed deep targets and Tomahawk Missiles which are used to fire from the submarine worked together for the maximum effect of the operation.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
8/9

Why Only Bunker Busters Could Work

Really strong warms like Bunker Busters could only help to destroy the Iran‘s nuclear sites which are buried deep underground. These planes helped to get away from getting detected through the radar and hit the precise locations from far away.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image
9/9

Iran's Anger & Global Concerns After the Attack

The strike was called a success by the United States, but the entire operation is being watched closely by the world. Where Iran is angry and may respond later to the attack. This might as well increase the tensions across the Middle East.


Disclaimer: This gallery is based on verified news reports and official sources as of June 2025. Some information may evolve as the situation develops. It is intended for information and journalistic purposes only.

US Strikes on Iran: B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, and Tomahawks Unleashed - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?