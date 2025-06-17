Too Hot for Public? Poonam Pandey’s Boldest Public Looks Left Fans Speechless!
Poonam Pandey (former adult industry actress) is famous for her daring and shocking public appearances. From fashion to media events, she has not ever feared from bold fashion choices challenging the benchmarks grabbing attention.
The World Cup Strip Promise
Poonam first gained attention when she promised to strip if India won the Cricket World Cup in 2011. She later claimed that she was denied permission from BCCI, she did not follow through the same.
Backless Saree Look at Ganpati Visarjan
Wearing a sheer saree with backless blouse at Mumbai Ganpati event. She was outraged for creating a fusion between bold fashion with religious sentiments to which she replied- “Its fashion not disrespect” and also responded on social media saying, “Wearing a saree doesn’t define devotion”.
Skin-Colored Bodysuit at Public Park Shoot
Wearing a nude-toned bodysuit in a Mumbai crowded park for photoshoot, Poonam’s appearance caused chaos drawing attention and police inquiry. Later clarifying, she mentioned “It was a bodysuit. People need to calm down”, her look was misunderstood for actual nudity by many.
Bikini Protest Outside Production Office
Appearing in a bikini and open robe outside a production office, she held protest signs being upset about delay in her film’s release. She stated it was her way to express protest creatively. While critics calling it a publicity stunt, industry remained silent to avoid the drama.
High-Slit Red Carpet Gown
Poonam was snapped wearing a high-slit metallic gown stealing camera attention and amazing the paparazzi. Posing confidently and brushing off questions raised on suitability of her fashion to the event, she replied “Fashion is about standing out, not blending in”.
Sheer Dress During Press Interaction
During a press interaction for promotion, she arrived in sheer black dress exposing her lingerie underneath. She justified questioning what was wrong with her outfit. She compared it to Hollywood stars being appreciated, while going controversial on her doing the same.
Wet Saree Poolside Video
Poonam posted a poolside video on her social media dancing in a wet white saree. Though it loved by fans for the old Bollywood aesthetics, she was slammed for being vulgar by others.
Leopard Print Bodysuit During Lockdown
During COVID lockdown, where most celebrities posted workout videos, Poonam posted her dance video in animal-printed bodysuits. She was praised for her confidence by many and smashed for being insensitive during global crisis; to which she defended - “People need joy, not just panic”.
Bralette Look at Fitness Event
Arriving in a sports bralette paired with low-waist joggers, she was also seen attending a public fitness event. “Fitness isn’t just about body; it’s about owning it” as clarified by her. She was criticized for turning a health event into a personal PR stunt.