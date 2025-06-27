Live Tv
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president

  • Home>

  • Gallery»

  • Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows
  • Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows

Many actors and actresses have gained fame by movies as well as hosting tv shows. These shows not only make them popular, but also give a chance to public to know the star’s real self. From Big Boss to Kon Banega Crore Pati, all the hosts are listed down below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
1/7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra hosted Khatron ke Khiladi season 3. She was the first female host of the series. She brought glamour and bold energy to the action format.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
2/7

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar hosted Khatron ke Khiladi season 1, 2 and 4. He added a macho appeal and adventurous vibe to the show. It helped make the Indian version of "fear factor" a hit.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
3/7

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan hosted Satyamev Jayate, a social issue-based show that earned critical acclaim. Aamir's serious and sensitive hosting brought credibility. It was widely appreciated across all sections of society.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
4/7

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan tried hosting KBC season 3 after Big Boss but did not match the same impact. His own quiz show "Kya Aap paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?" had recent popularity but was short lived.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
5/7

Salman Khan

Salman Khan hosted Big Boss season season 4 and became the face of the show. His blunt style, humor and controversies increased TRPs. He is one of the longest running celebrity Host on Indian TV.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
6/7

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic TV debut by a Bollywood legend. Made KBC a household name since 2000. It boosted his career when he was facing a low phase.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image
7/7

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh hosted the big picture and interactive quiz show launched in 2021. Despite Ranveer's charm, the show had average success.

Popular TV shows: Bollywood Stars Who Hosted Some Amazing Shows - Gallery Image

