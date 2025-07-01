Live Tv
Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events

This stunning photo gallery captures Priyanka Chopra’s top 7 global looks that have dominated red carpets, fashion weeks, and iconic events worldwide. From a jeweled velvet Met Gala gown to a daring trench-coat dress and glittering sequins, each ensemble showcases her fearless approach to style. Priyanka effortlessly blends high fashion with personal flair, proving why she remains an international fashion icon.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
1/7

Fuchsia Power at Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra turned the Paris runway into her personal stage, donning a rich fuchsia ensemble layered with a dramatic overcoat and finished with a dazzling turquoise necklace. The cascading waves and bold attitude made this look truly global.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
2/7

Effortless Grecian Goddess in Abu Dhabi

Stepping out in an ivory off-shoulder gown with intricate pleats, Priyanka radiated understated glamour. The natural waves and subtle glow brought a breezy yet powerful aura, perfect for an evening under the palms.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
3/7

Bronze Bombshell at Bulgari Event

Priyanka owned the spotlight in a copper sequin gown with a daring neckline. Loose waves and a statement diamond choker elevated this sparkling look, making it an instant head-turner at the luxury brand affair.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
4/7

Scarlet Siren with Mediterranean Flair

Wearing a ruched two-piece that flaunted her sculpted figure, Priyanka looked radiant in this rich ruby creation. The crystal belt and matching necklace added old-world charm, merging Bollywood allure with Italian Riviera chic.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
5/7

Dramatic Met Gala Moment in Monochrome

Priyanka brought serious drama to the Met steps in a strapless black dress with exaggerated ruffles and a thigh-high slit. White opera gloves and a statement necklace amped up the theatrical flair, cementing her global style dominance.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
6/7

Iconic Trench Gown at Met Gala

Priyanka shocked fashion purists by reimagining the classic trench as an off-shoulder gown. The pop collar, cinched waist, and daring slit paired with dark lips showcased her fearless red carpet experimentation.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image
7/7

Bejeweled Royalty in Velvet

At another Met Gala, Priyanka turned heads in a sumptuous velvet dress topped with an elaborate bejeweled hood. The rich maroon hue and regal detailing paid homage to renaissance elegance while keeping her signature contemporary edge.

Priyanka Chopra’s Top 7 Global Looks That Dominate Red Carpets, Fashion Weeks & Iconic Events - Gallery Image

