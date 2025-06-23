Live Tv
  Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent!

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent!

Monsoon brings not just joy and cozy vibe vibes with lush greenery, but also humidity infections and muddy paws! As a pet parent, it is important to give them not just love, but extra care during this time from keeping them dry which protects them from ticks and spoiled food. Here are some seven yet effective tips to protect your furry friends during the rainy season.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
1/8

Dry and Happy Paws

Do not forget to wipe your pets, pause and for dry them with clean towel after every work outside. The moisture in the fire can cause fungal infection and discomfort to your pets. Also, keep their beds dry.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
2/8

Limit Outdoor Time During Heavy Showers

Make sure that you walk your pets outside before or after heavy rains and not during the rain. With germs chemicals on the wet roads, poor injuries can be really serious for your furry friends. If your pets allow, make them wear waterproof boots for their safety.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
3/8

Moisture can Lead to Infections

Ferrari pets with long ears are more likely to get ear and skin infections during this humid weather. It’s really important to clean their ears, gently and brush of the coat on their skin and hair regularly to avoid clustering of bacteria and buildup.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
4/8

Rainy days = More Parasites

This humid and wet weather is the peak time for ticks and fleas to breed on the pet skin and hair. Using wet recommended shampoo and anti ticks can be used to inspect them regularly after outdoor activities.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
5/8

Avoid Spilled Food in Humid Weather

Do not forget to store the pet food in airtight containers and discard the leftovers. Damp weather cannot just lead to stomach issues, but also will spoil the food faster, hence stick to safe and easily digestible diet for them.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
6/8

No Wet or Airtight Clothes and Raincoat

These raincoats might look cute, but wet clothing can trap moisture and make them sick. If used, make sure the raincoats are dry breathable and well fitted to the pets. Keep their comfort on a priority.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
7/8

Dry, Clean & Calm Corners for Rainy Days

Make a corner in your house for your pet to relax, which must be dry and warm. Keep their beds raised from damp floors and offer them chewy toys to keep them engaged indoors to avoid activities outside during these times.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image
8/8

Don't Skin Vet Visits

If you see signs of itching, mood change or any infection, take your pet to the vet as early as possible to prevent and give them early care during the monsoons.


Disclaimer: This gallery is for general pet care awareness during monsoons. Please consult your veterinarian for personalized advice or treatment for your pet.

Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent! - Gallery Image

