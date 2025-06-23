Rain-Proof Your Pet: 8 Tips for Every Pet Parent!
Monsoon brings not just joy and cozy vibe vibes with lush greenery, but also humidity infections and muddy paws! As a pet parent, it is important to give them not just love, but extra care during this time from keeping them dry which protects them from ticks and spoiled food. Here are some seven yet effective tips to protect your furry friends during the rainy season.
Dry and Happy Paws
Do not forget to wipe your pets, pause and for dry them with clean towel after every work outside. The moisture in the fire can cause fungal infection and discomfort to your pets. Also, keep their beds dry.
Limit Outdoor Time During Heavy Showers
Make sure that you walk your pets outside before or after heavy rains and not during the rain. With germs chemicals on the wet roads, poor injuries can be really serious for your furry friends. If your pets allow, make them wear waterproof boots for their safety.
Moisture can Lead to Infections
Ferrari pets with long ears are more likely to get ear and skin infections during this humid weather. It’s really important to clean their ears, gently and brush of the coat on their skin and hair regularly to avoid clustering of bacteria and buildup.
Rainy days = More Parasites
This humid and wet weather is the peak time for ticks and fleas to breed on the pet skin and hair. Using wet recommended shampoo and anti ticks can be used to inspect them regularly after outdoor activities.
Avoid Spilled Food in Humid Weather
Do not forget to store the pet food in airtight containers and discard the leftovers. Damp weather cannot just lead to stomach issues, but also will spoil the food faster, hence stick to safe and easily digestible diet for them.
No Wet or Airtight Clothes and Raincoat
These raincoats might look cute, but wet clothing can trap moisture and make them sick. If used, make sure the raincoats are dry breathable and well fitted to the pets. Keep their comfort on a priority.
Dry, Clean & Calm Corners for Rainy Days
Make a corner in your house for your pet to relax, which must be dry and warm. Keep their beds raised from damp floors and offer them chewy toys to keep them engaged indoors to avoid activities outside during these times.
Don't Skin Vet Visits
If you see signs of itching, mood change or any infection, take your pet to the vet as early as possible to prevent and give them early care during the monsoons.
Disclaimer: This gallery is for general pet care awareness during monsoons. Please consult your veterinarian for personalized advice or treatment for your pet.