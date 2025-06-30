Rishabh Pant’s Family Time Diaries Before the Big Match

Rishabh Pant Relaxes with Family Ahead of Crucial Test Match

As the Indian team gears up for the high-stakes 2nd Test against England in Birmingham, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is making the most of his downtime. Known for his fierce game on the field, Pant took a break to enjoy peaceful moments with his family. Here’s a look at his refreshing off-field side that fans don’t get to see often.