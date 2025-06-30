Rishabh Pant’s Family Time Diaries Before the Big Match
Ahead of the high-pressure 2nd Test against England in Birmingham, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took time off to unwind with his loved ones. Away from the cricket field, Pant looked relaxed and cheerful as he spent quality time with his family, offering fans a rare glimpse into his off-field moments. Check out these heartwarming photos!
Rishabh Pant flashes a bright smile while posing with his mother and sister
Dressed casually, the cricketer looked at ease as he enjoyed a peaceful outing with his close family. His warm expression speaks volumes of the calm before the Test match storm.
A sweet family selfie before the big game!
Pant captures a cheerful selfie moment with his loved ones. Their smiles reflect the strong support system the player has behind him as he prepares to take on England.
A stroll in the Birmingham sun.
Rishabh and his family were spotted walking around Birmingham, soaking in the local sights and enjoying the rare English sunshine before returning to training sessions.
A quiet coffee moment for the Indian star.
The picture shows the calm demeanor of the wicketkeeper, known for his fiery presence on the pitch.
Rishabh Pant Shares a Hug and a Smile in Birmingham
In a heartwarming moment, Rishabh Pant is seen embracing his sister in Birmingham, radiating joy and calm just days ahead of the 2nd Test against England. Dressed in casual summer outfits, the duo looked relaxed and cheerful as they spent some quality time together, away from the cricketing spotlight.
Back to Business: All Set for the 2nd Test!
With family moments fueling his spirit and fans cheering him on, Rishabh Pant now shifts his focus to the field. As India prepares to face England in the 2nd Test, fans are hoping to see Pant channel this relaxed energy into another match-winning performance!