Salman Khan suffering from brain aneurysm? What is it?
Salman Khan, one of the Bollywood’s most popular actor, has confessed in The Great Indian Kapil Show that he is suffering from multiple medical conditions currently. The conditions are Brain aneurysm and Arteriovenous malformation(AVM). Before, he also revealed he is suffering from Trigeminal nerve. What are these conditions? How rare are they? What are the symptoms? How can one cure them? Everything is mentioned below:
What is Brain Aneurysm?
Brain Aneurysm is the bulging or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It can cause a life-threatening condition known as subarachnoid hemorrhage which leads to bleeding in the brain. Brain aneurysm affects about 3-5% of the general population.
Symptoms of Brain Aneurysm?
Symptoms include sudden, severe headaches, numbness or weakness, pain above or behind the eye or vision problems. Mostly, it comes without any symptoms and is visible only in a medical scan.
What is Arteriovenous Malformation(AVM)?
AVM is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connect arteries and veins in the brain. These vessels may rupture and end up causing seizures. bleeding, or neurological damage. People are usually born with this condition. It is a very rare condition and affects only 1% of the total population.
Symptoms of Arteriovenous Malformation(AVM)?
Symptoms are usually seizures, vision or speech issues, headaches or weakness in the body. Some people never know they have it unless it bleeds.
What is Trigeminal Neuralgia?
It affects about 4-13 people per 100,000 per year. This a chronic pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensations from the face to the brain.
Symptoms of Trigeminal Neuralgia?
Symptoms include sudden, severe facial pain, episodes triggered by touch, chewing, or even wind. The pain typically only affects one side of the brain.
Salman Khan's combination of Brain Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation and Trigeminal Neuralgia is very rare and medically serious.
-This content is provided for information or general knowledge purpose only. It doesn't intend to harm or infringe someone's privacy. All data was taken from publicly available sources only. All pictures belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.