  Samantha Radiates Glamour in Golden Saree at Star-Studded Dubai Affair

Samantha Radiates Glamour in Golden Saree at Star-Studded Dubai Affair

Samantha wowed fans and fashion lovers alike as she graced a high-profile event in Dubai, draped in a dazzling golden saree.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
1/5

Samantha recently made a captivating appearance

Actor Samantha recently made a captivating appearance at a jewellery brand event in Dubai, catching everyone's attention in a beautifully shimmering saree.

2/5

Samantha wrote: “Wide awake and dreaming…”

In the caption, Samantha wrote: “Wide awake and dreaming…”, perfectly capturing the dreamy elegance of her look and the magical vibe of the Dubai evening.

3/5

Samantha shared glimpses of the special evening on Instagram

On June 3, Samantha shared glimpses of the special evening on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerized by her look. Dressed in traditional attire, she was flooded with compliments, with many calling her “gorgeous” and “radiant” in the stunning ensemble.

4/5

Shaakuntalam and Kushi, continuing to showcase her versatility across genres

Samantha recently ventured into production with the launch of her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, debuting with the short film Subham. On the acting front, she was last seen in 2023’s Shaakuntalam and Kushi, continuing to showcase her versatility across genres.

5/5

Stunning look

She steal the heart of fans and the actress exuded grace and glamour, making a powerful fashion statement that left everyone in awe

