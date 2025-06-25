Sardar Ji 3 Controversy: How Rich Is Hania Amir ?
Hania Amir’s net worth is primarily earned through her successful TV shows, movies, and brand endorsements. She charges a significant amount per episode for her TV shows and her TV shows and her starred in several blockbuster films. Her partnership with prominent brands and her large social media following also contribute to her income.
A star rises
From a college audition to the stardom, Hania Aamir began her journey in 2016 with janaan, quickly rising through hit dramas like Titli, mere humsafar, and kabhi main kabhi tum
Net worth snapshot
Versatile and powerful; her diversified income- from drama film brand deals and social channels- Put her net worth between PKR 42-45 crore (US $ 1-5 million).
Episode fees and endorsements
A true industry heavyweight- hania ones up to PKR 4Lakh per drama episode and command significant fees from endorsement deals with brands like Maybelline, Sprite, Sunsilk, jazz, with YouTube/Instagram revenues adding millions.
Luxe wheels
Her garage is just as glamorous as her- she owns high end cars including an Audi Q7, Audi A4, and Honda Civic, regularly featured in a social content.
Designer wardrobe
A Fashion icon, whether it is Mahima Mahajan Indian couture or a Manish Malhotra purple saree, Hania always nails the luxe ethnic glam of weddings, festivals and shoots.
Global glam
Her travels and blocks take fans around the world- from London back drops to event circuits in India, Canada, and, the US often sponsored by the branch or arrange through international engagements.
Beyond the glitz
Off screen, Hania is preached for her humble nature. Gym buddies note how sweet she is with her staff. Whether rising from humble beginnings or managing huge deals she remains grounded.
Disclaimer: All information is sourced from public domains or official platforms and is used for appreciation of her work and talent.