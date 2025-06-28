Shefali Jariwala to Malaika Arora: Devastating Bollywood Divorces That Shook Fans

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Their divorce in 2021 stunned fans who admired their partnership. After 15 years of a marriage together, the couple confirmed their decision with promising to co-parent and continue working together.





Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.