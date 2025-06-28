- Home>
- Gallery»
- Shefali Jariwala to Siddharth Shukla: 7 Famous Celebrities who Passed Away Young in their 40s
Shefali Jariwala to Siddharth Shukla: 7 Famous Celebrities who Passed Away Young in their 40s
Bollywood is famous for its happy endings but not every life has a happy ending. Here are some actors and actresses the died at a very young age and left a lasting emptiness in Indian pop culture.
Jiah Khan (1988-2013)
Jiah Khan, known for Nishabd and Ghajini, died by suicide at 25. Her case involved media trials, legal battles and intense public attention.
Siddharth Shukla (1980-2021)
Siddharth Shukla, actor and model, best known for Balika Vadhu and Big Boss 13, had a certain heart attack at 40. This shocked the entire country.
Irrfan Khan (1967-2020)
Irrfan Khan, a globally eclipsed actor, died of a rare cancer at 53 but had been battling the illness since his late 40s. His early demise was a huge loss to Indian and world cinema.
Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020)
Sushant Singh Rajput, famous for Pavitra rishta to MS Dhoni: the untold story, was a Bollywood star who died at 34 by suicide or murder(not confirm till now).
Divya Bharti(1974-1993)
One of the youngest superstars of the early 90s died at just 19 under mysterious circumstances. Her beauty and success left a legacy that fans still talk about.
Sondarya (1972-2004)
Soundarya, a leading South Indian actress, known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, died tragically in a plane crash at age 31.
Shefali Jariwala (1982-2025)
Shefali Jariwala, famous for Kanta Laga and her bold appearance in Big Boss 13, passed away recently in her early 40s from cardiac arrest, leaving her fans heart broken.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.