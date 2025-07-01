Shefali Jariwala’s Untold Story: Past Loves, Career, and Net Worth Revealed
Shefali held a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat. The late actress was married to actor Parag Tyagi, best known for his role in the 2016 television show Brahmarakshas. The couple first met at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend, where Parag is said to have been instantly smitten with her.
Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi’s Love Story
A candid moment of late actress Shefali Jariwala with husband Parag Tyagi at a media event. The couple is seen smiling warmly, dressed in coordinated outfits, reflecting their loving and supportive relationship.
Shefali Jariwala’s First Marriage with Harmeet Singh
An older photo of Shefali Jariwala and her first husband Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros at a media event. The former couple poses for cameras during their time together before their divorce in 2009.
Shefali Jariwala and Siddharth Shukla’s Past Relationship
A candid moment between Shefali Jariwala and late actor Siddharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two are seen having a lighthearted conversation, reflecting their comfort and mutual respect despite a shared romantic past.
Shefali Jariwala on Battling Epilepsy and Finding Strength
A powerful image of Shefali Jariwala attending a wellness event, wearing a confident smile. The late actress openly spoke about her struggle with epilepsy and how she overcame it through fitness and mental strength.
Shefali Jariwala's Estimated Net Worth and Career Highlights
A stylish image of Shefali Jariwala at a public event, wearing a glamorous outfit. Known for her hit appearances in music videos and reality TV, Shefali reportedly had an estimated net worth of around ₹7.5 crore.
Shefali Jariwala’s Journey from Kaanta Laga to Bigg Boss 13
A stylish photo of Shefali Jariwala during her Bigg Boss 13 appearance. Best known for her breakout role in the Kaanta Laga music video and later seen in Nach Baliye with husband Parag Tyagi, Shefali became a fan favorite in Bigg Boss 13.