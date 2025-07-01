Sikandar is coming BUT These Salman Khan Movies Already Made History

Wanted (2009)

This film marked Salman's return to box office dominance. His role as a ruthless Hitman with the twist was praised, and it takes started the era of massy action flix for Bhai.



Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.