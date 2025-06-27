South India’s sacred wonders: Most beautiful and historic temples to explore

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is a renowned Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, worshipped here as Padmanabha, meaning "the one with a lotus in his navel." The temple is famous for its stunning Dravidian architecture, intricate carvings, and the immense wealth discovered in its vaults, considered among the richest temple treasures in the world. It holds immense religious significance, and the deity is depicted in a reclining posture on the serpent Ananta. The temple is an important pilgrimage site and reflects the cultural heritage of Kerala.