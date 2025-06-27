Live Tv
  • Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See

Tara Sutaria has become a true style chameleon in Bollywood, effortlessly switching between graceful traditional attire and trendy, modern looks. She often opts for monochrome outfits, especially in black or white, but isn’t shy about experimenting with bold colors and striking patterns. With a blend of timeless silhouettes and contemporary flair, Tara continues to make her mark as a fashion-forward icon.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
1/7

Tara Sutaria Slays the Corpcore Trend

Tara Sutaria embraces the Corpcore fashion trend, seen in bold blazer looks paired with sheer stockings and heels, styled with sleek hair and glam makeup.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
2/7

Tara Sutaria’s Best Black & White Fashion Moments

Tara Sutaria showcases her love for black and white fashion through a mix of modern silhouettes, textured fabrics, and elegant styling.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
3/7

Tara Sutaria’s Ethereal Saree Looks in Soft Hues

Tara Sutaria embraces elegance in lightweight sarees in pastel tones like baby pink and powder blue, paired with minimal accessories for a graceful, timeless look.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
4/7

Tara Sutaria’s Stunning Saree Looks with a Modern Twist

Tara Sutaria redefines saree fashion by combining traditional elements with modern silhouettes, unique blouse styles, and intricately minimal jewelry for a sophisticated look.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
5/7

Tara Sutaria’s Ethnic Elegance in Pastel Perfection

Tara Sutaria stuns in pastel sarees and lehengas, styled with minimal makeup and delicate jewelry, showcasing her signature blend of elegance and trendiness.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
6/7

Tara Sutaria Stuns in Ethereal Beige Saree with Modern Twist

Tara Sutaria wows in a flowing beige saree paired with a trendy cut-out blouse, perfectly combining traditional grace with contemporary fashion flair.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image
7/7

Tara Sutaria Nails the Biker-Chic Look with Effortless Style

Tara Sutaria stuns in biker-girl inspired outfits, pairing edgy staples like black bodysuits and combat boots with elevated pieces like corset tops and pearl jackets, creating a bold yet sophisticated fashion statement.

Tara Sutaria’s Hottest, Trendiest Looks You Need to See - Gallery Image

