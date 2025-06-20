India’s darkest hour:- Key facts and figures
The emergency of 1975 was a pivotal and controversial period in Indian history, marked by authoritarian rule and suspension of civil liberties. Declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under Article 352, the Emergency lasted 21 months, imposing censorship, jailing opposition leaders, and altering the country’s political landscape. This period remains significant, serving as a cautionary tale about the fragility of democracy and the importance of protecting individual rights.
The emergency of 1975- A snapshot for Gen Z
In 1975, India underwent a dramatic political crisis known as "The Emergency". It was a 21- month period when democratic rights were suspended, press freedom was crushed, and the government, led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, ruled by decree. for many, it was a dark chapter in India's democracy.
Legal loopholes to declare emergency
Indira Gandhi's government used a controversial legal interpretation of article 352 to justify emergency. By citing 'internal disturbance', a vague and unprecedented term, the government bypasses normal safeguards, allowing suspension of fundamental rights and centralized power.
President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed- The constitutional figurehead
President Fakhruddin Ahmed played a crucial role by signing the Emergency proclamation. Though largely seen as a formal act, his approval gave legal legitimacy to the suspension of democracy and set the stage for strict government control.
Why and how long did it last?
The emergency was declared mainly due to political instability and Indira Gandhi's election being challenged. It lasted 21 months, ending March 1977, suspending civil liberties and silencing opposition.
How many times has India faced an emergency?
India has declared emergency three times:- in 1962(war with China), 1971(Indo-Pak war), and the controversial 1975-77 Emergency under Indira Gandhi- the only one involving suspension of democratic rights.
The court verdict that sparked the emergency
Indira Gandhi's election was declared invalid by the Allahabad High Court in June 1975, citing electoral malpractice. This legal below triggered her to declare emergency, citing threats to national stability and her leadership.
Article 352- The legal backbone of the emergency
Article 352 allows the President to declare a national emergency if there is war, external aggression, or armed rebellion. In 1975, "internal disturbance" was controversially used as grounds, later replaced by "armed rebellion" after the 44th amendment.
Press under siege- What the media couldn't publish
During the emergency, newspapers faced heavy censorship. Reporting on government excesses, protests, or opposition voices was banned. Many journalists were arrested, and newspaper had to get prior government approval before publishing.