These 7 Hot Celebrity Outfits Got Trolled – But Was the Hate Justified
Bollywood celebrities often transform their looks, but sometimes these changes spark disbelief — and controversy. From subtle tweaks to dramatic makeovers, several stars have faced harsh trolling and accusations of undergoing cosmetic surgery. Here’s a roundup of B-town celebs who were called out online for allegedly going under the knife.
Kiara Advani Silences Trolls with a Sassy Reply
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani at a recent event, responding to online trolls with a witty Instagram post about her fuller cheeks.
Shruti Haasan Shuts Down Lip Surgery Rumors
Actress Shruti Haasan, unfazed by lip surgery rumors, chooses to stay silent on the issue, asserting her right to privacy amid online trolling.
Priyanka Chopra Faces Fresh Speculation Over Nose Job
Priyanka Chopra’s recent Instagram post before landing in Mumbai reignites online buzz over her nose, with social media users speculating about past cosmetic procedures.
Vaani Kapoor Addresses Surgery Rumors After Befikre Trailer
Actress Vaani Kapoor dismisses plastic surgery rumors after Befikre trailer release, citing weight loss and shooting conditions for her altered appearance.
Anushka Sharma Breaks Silence on Lip Job Rumors
Anushka Sharma faced criticism for her changed appearance in 2014, later clarifying that makeup and a temporary lip tool—not surgery—were behind the look.
Ayesha Takia Responds to Cosmetic Surgery Rumors
Ayesha Takia responds to online trolling about her fuller lips and cheeks, attributing the controversy to distorted images and sharing a powerful quote on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone Trolled for Bold Maxim Shoot
Deepika Padukone poses in a bold white outfit and red lipstick for Maxim magazine, facing online trolling from fans expecting her in traditional attire.