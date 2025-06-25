These Celeb Pairs Had Wild Chemistry That Started Real-Life Rumors

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol formed one of the most beloved on-screen duos of the 1990s and 2000s, starring in blockbuster films that propelled them to stardom. Their journey began with 'Baazigar' in 1993, but they became iconic as Raj and Simran in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ), which remains the longest-running film in Bollywood history and won 10 Filmfare awards. Other successful collaborations include 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' which swept the awards season, and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.' After a long hiatus, they reunited in 2010 for 'My Name is Khan,' winning three Filmfare awards, and later appeared together in 'Dilwale' (2015). Their on-screen chemistry has captivated millions, and off-screen, they share a strong friendship, often praising each other's talents. This enduring pairing continues to be a favorite among Bollywood fans.