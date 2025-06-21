Live Tv
  • These Films Had No Plot – But the Bold Scenes Made Them Viral

These Films Had No Plot – But the Bold Scenes Made Them Viral

These films went viral not for their stories alone, but for pushing boundaries with bold, explicit scenes—sparking controversy, conversation, and curiosity across audiences and social media alike.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Murphy, an American living in Paris, becomes entangled in a passionate and emotionally intense relationship with Electra. Without realizing the consequences, the couple decides to invite their attractive neighbor into their intimate world—forever altering the dynamics of their bond.

A self-proclaimed nymphomaniac reflects on her provocative and often intense sexual journey as she confides in the man who rescued her following a violent assault.

Set in World War II Italy, four fascist libertines imprison nine teenage boys and girls, subjecting them to 120 days of psychological and physical torment in a harrowing exploration of power, cruelty, and depravity.

A young single mother sends her son off at the bus stop for a visit with his father in Paris. Running late for work, she narrowly avoids being fired. After a long day, she finds herself in a difficult predicament—but draws on a colleague’s earlier advice to navigate the situation with strength and resilience.

A writer struggles to balance his professional life, his bond with his daughter, lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend, and an unshakable addiction to beautiful women—all while trying to find meaning and stability amid the chaos.

