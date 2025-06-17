These Old Item Numbers Would Get BANNED Today – #3 Is Shocking!
Item numbers of Bollywood which once was considered as ‘bold entertainment’ would probably taper off today as objectification, sexism, or lack of sensitivity. Here is a glance at iconic item songs from the past that stirred controversy then and would face even more backlash now in today’s socially aware era with much knowledge and woke generation.
Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai
Featuring Maadhuri Dixit, this song was a massive hit. But, with double-meaning lyrics it was called vulgar by many. Today, this song would face backlash for objectification of women and encouraging sexual intimation.
Main Aayi Hu UP Bihar Lootne
High-energy performance by Shilpa Shetty caught firing response for regional stereotyping. Today in socially aware India, the lyrics of the song would likely trigger protests for being insensitive towards the North region of the country.
Chadhti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani
With expressive choreography and lyrics of this song, even in the 70’s many eyebrows raised. It might not pass the censor board due to its portrayal of women as objects of male desire today.
Kaanta Laga
Shefali Jariwala’s revolution into a “thong girl” became ironic yet controversial in the song kaanta laga. The bold outfits and sexual angles would definitely fire in today’s era.
Babuji Zara Dheere Chalna
The sizzling, bold appearance by Yana Gupta in the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo was undeniably eye-catching. Gaining immense popularity, the exaggerated sensual lyrics might now be criticized for women materialization in cinema today.
Mehbooba Mehbooba
Helen’s dance in Mehbooba Mehbooba was shot in indecent style and provocative movements. If released today, this song might not go uncriticized for sexualising the female body.
Sapne Mein Milti Hai
Written in street slang and portraying woman more as a fantasy than a person, Sapne mein milti hai could now be seen as promoting eve-teasing and disrespectful towards women. In today’s era, this is a definite red flag.
Laila O Laila
Zeenat Aman’s dazzling performance in Laila O Laila is a sensual number with seductive tone. The male heavy male gaze of this song might be seen as an outdated or exploitative by current norms.
Munni Badnaam Hui
Although it is relatively recent, Malaika’s Muuni track received heavy opposition for its vulgar lyrics. With rising conversations around feminism in Bollywood, this song would likely face censorship today.
Disclaimer: This gallery is meant for retrospective viewing only. It reflects how cinematic and cultural standards have evolved, and does not intend to criticize the performers or their work.