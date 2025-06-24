Live Tv
  These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season.

To stay safe from cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon, strengthen your immunity and follow good hygiene practices. Wash your hands often, eat a nutrient-rich diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, stay well-hydrated, and avoid contaminated water and crowded areas.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
1/6

Tips for Better Sleep

A cozy bedroom scene illustrating healthy sleep habits like a calming environment and consistent routine for improved rest.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
2/6

Essential Clothing Layers for Cold Weather

A practical winter outfit showing key clothing layers—moisture-wicking base, insulating middle, and protective outer shell for staying warm and dry.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
3/6

Warm Salt Water Gargle Remedy

A simple glass of warm salt water used as a natural remedy to ease sore throat pain and promote oral hygiene.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
4/6

Crowd Behavior

A crowd in a public area during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting how personal planning and social influence affect behavior.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
5/6

Mosquito Protection Essentials

A setup featuring mosquito repellent and an insecticide-treated net, offering effective protection against mosquito bites and disease.

These tips can help you avoid cold, cough, and fever during the monsoon season. - Gallery Image
6/6

How Vaccines Work

A visual explanation of how vaccines expose the body to a safe part of a virus or bacteria, prompting antibody and immune cell responses.

