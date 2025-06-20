Live Tv
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
  • Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance

A small mistake while filling out a bank cheque can lead to major financial loss. Leaving blank spaces, mismatching amounts, or an incorrect signature can make your cheque vulnerable to fraud. Follow simple tips to secure your money and ensure your cheque is processed safely and without rejection.

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image
1/5

1. Never Leave Spaces Blank

Mistake: Leaving space before or after the name or amount.
Why it’s risky: Fraudsters can add extra words or digits.
Fix: Always start from the left and draw lines to prevent tampering.

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image
2/5

2. Cross the Cheque Correctly

Mistake: Forgetting to draw two diagonal lines with “A/C Payee”.
Why it’s risky: The cheque can be cashed instead of deposited.
Fix: Always cross the cheque and write “A/C Payee Only” to ensure it's deposited in the correct account.

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image
3/5

3. Write Full and Clear Date

Mistake: Writing an incorrect or ambiguous date.
Why it’s risky: It can lead to rejection or future misuse if post-dated.
Fix: Use the correct format like 20/06/2025 (not 20/6/25).

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image
4/5

4. Match Words and Figures

Mistake: Mismatch between written amount and numbers.
Why it’s risky: Banks may reject or wrongly process the cheque.
Fix: Double-check both values are the same and clearly written.

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image
5/5

5. Sign Consistently

Mistake: Signature doesn't match your bank record.
Why it’s risky: The cheque will be dishonoured.
Fix: Use your official bank signature exactly as recorded.

Think Before You Ink: Cheque Errors That Drain Your Balance - Gallery Image

