Top 10 Beaches in India with Magical Sunset View
Want to feel a peaceful breeze, a beautiful sunset and ocean waves altogether? So, these beaches are just for you! Everyone wants to feel calm once in a while and these oceans are divine, giving you a sense of closeness to nature. This list shows all the Top beaches in India with best sunset views:
Palolem Beach-Goa
Palolem beach is a crescent shaped beach which is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and calming water. The beach is lined up with palm trees. For a peaceful experience, one must visit this beach.
Radhanagar Beach-Havelock Island, Andaman
This beach is the best for enjoying breathtaking sunsets. The sand is white and the waters are shallow perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Radhanagar beach has received the Blue Flag certification for its outstanding water quality.
Varkala Beach-Kerala
This beach have been recognized as a national geological monument due to its beauty. The clifftop is lined up with restaurants and cafes offering amazing views of the Arabian Sea.
Baga beach-Goa
Baga beach is known for its lively atmosphere and a wild nightlife. There are many water sports activities available. Best time to visit is between November and February.
Kudle Beach- Gokarna, Karnataka
This beach is adjacent to Om Beach but more secluded. It is a serene, C-shaped beach known for its calming weather and beauty.
Bekal beach-Kerala
Bekal Beach is located in Kasaragod, Kerala. It is famous for its golden sand and stunning atmosphere. The majestic Bekal Fort overlooks the Arabian sea. It is a blend of history and nature's beauty.
Marina Beach- Tamil Nadu
This beach is the second largest urban beach in the world. It is situated in Chennai. It has a wide open space offering uninterrupted sunset views.
Tarkarli Beach- Maharashtra
This beach is famous for its boat rides and dolphin spotting. Its sunsets look fiery and calm, a perfect place for couples or peaceful solo vibes.
Auroville Beach- Puducherry
Also known as auro beach, It is a very photo worthy beach with its crystal clear water and serene beauty. Best time to visit is between October to February.
Om beach- Karnataka
Om beach is famous for its beautiful sunsets. Its golden sand and divine beauty are no less than magic. Do not forget to carry sunscreen and sunglasses to protect your pretty little face from the sun!