Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India
Luxury comes at a price, so do perfumes. The way one smells tells a lot about them. A smell of royalty can be recognized easily. One should always smell good to mark a good impression to others. Here are the Top 10 most expensive perfumes in India.
Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty
Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty costs Rs 1.5 crores+ and it comes in a crystal bottle with a diamond studded collar. It looks very expensive and royal.
Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrées de Thebes
Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrées de Thebes costs Rs 75 lakhs+. It is a limited edition in itself and comes in a pyramid shaped crystal bottle.
Roja Parfums Haute Luxe
Crafted by Roja Dove with rare oils and florals, this perfume costs Rs 1.3 lakhs+. It is a luxury in itself.
Creed Aventus
This perfume is a cult favorite. It comes with bold and fruity masculine scent. It costs Rs 50,000 to 60,000 (per 100ml).
Amouage Gold
This perfume comes from Omani Royal brand with rich, incense-based scents. It cost rupees 40,000 to 60,000. It is for both men and women.
Bond No. 9 New York Signature
It is a 24 carat gold infused perfume from New York city. It cost rupees 50,000+.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait
This perfume holds power as it comes with an Amber floral scent loved worldwide and it costs Rs 45,000+.
Tom Ford Private Blend Collection
Tom Ford Private Blend Collection comes in a niche, sensual scents in luxurious packaging it costs Rs 35,000 to 50,000 only.
Guerlain Les Absolus D'Orient Oud Essential
This one is a blend of oud, rose and leather. It is an eastern luxury. It cost Rs 30,000+.
Christian Dior La Collection Privée
These are elegant and soft signature fragrances. They are very famous worldwide an cost Rs 30,000 to 40,000 only.
