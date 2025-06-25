Live Tv
  Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India

Luxury comes at a price, so do perfumes. The way one smells tells a lot about them. A smell of royalty can be recognized easily. One should always smell good to mark a good impression to others. Here are the Top 10 most expensive perfumes in India.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
1/10

Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty

Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty costs Rs 1.5 crores+ and it comes in a crystal bottle with a diamond studded collar. It looks very expensive and royal.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
2/10

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrées de Thebes

Baccarat Les Larmes Sacrées de Thebes costs Rs 75 lakhs+. It is a limited edition in itself and comes in a pyramid shaped crystal bottle.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
3/10

Roja Parfums Haute Luxe

Crafted by Roja Dove with rare oils and florals, this perfume costs Rs 1.3 lakhs+. It is a luxury in itself.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
4/10

Creed Aventus

This perfume is a cult favorite. It comes with bold and fruity masculine scent. It costs Rs 50,000 to 60,000 (per 100ml).

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
5/10

Amouage Gold

This perfume comes from Omani Royal brand with rich, incense-based scents. It cost rupees 40,000 to 60,000. It is for both men and women.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
6/10

Bond No. 9 New York Signature

It is a 24 carat gold infused perfume from New York city. It cost rupees 50,000+.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
7/10

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait

This perfume holds power as it comes with an Amber floral scent loved worldwide and it costs Rs 45,000+.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
8/10

Tom Ford Private Blend Collection

Tom Ford Private Blend Collection comes in a niche, sensual scents in luxurious packaging it costs Rs 35,000 to 50,000 only.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
9/10

Guerlain Les Absolus D'Orient Oud Essential

This one is a blend of oud, rose and leather. It is an eastern luxury. It cost Rs 30,000+.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image
10/10

Christian Dior La Collection Privée

These are elegant and soft signature fragrances. They are very famous worldwide an cost Rs 30,000 to 40,000 only.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

Top 10 Most Expensive Perfumes in India - Gallery Image

