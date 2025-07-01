Live Tv
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
  • Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India

Explore the top 5 most mysterious places in India, from the skeleton-filled Roopkund Lake to the haunted Bhangarh Fort. Discover shocking facts and real photos of places still unsolved by science.

By: Sundram Kumar Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image
1/5

Roopkund Lake – The Mysterious Skeleton Lake in the Himalayas

Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand reveals hundreds of skeletons every year when the snow melts. The origin of these bones remains a chilling mystery, baffling scientists for decades.

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image
2/5

Gyanganj – The Hidden Land of Immortal Yogis

Legend says that Gyanganj is a secret, invisible land inhabited by enlightened yogis who have transcended time and space. No satellite or explorer has been able to locate it.

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image
3/5

Bhangarh Fort – India’s Most Haunted Place

Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan is infamous for being one of the most haunted places in India. Entry is officially prohibited after sunset due to frequent reports of paranormal experiences.

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image
4/5

Lonar Lake – Formed by a Meteor, Shrouded in Mystery

Lonar Lake was formed around 50,000 years ago by a meteor impact. What’s puzzling is its unique water chemistry that still confuses scientists and researchers today.

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image
5/5

Kongka La Pass – The Secret UFO Base in the Himalayas?

Located in a restricted area along the India-China border, Kongka La is a hotspot for UFO sightings. Locals and even soldiers have reported unexplained aerial activity here.

Top 5 Most Mysterious Places in India That Still Baffle Scientists | Hidden Secrets of India - Gallery Image

