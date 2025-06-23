Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
  • Home>
  • Gallery»
  • Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines

There’s a clear divide among moviegoers today — for some, a sex scene can feel unnecessary or even cheapen an otherwise great film. But for others — arguably the more realistic viewers — such scenes are essential to authentic storytelling, because sex is a natural part of life. That’s not to say every film needs one, but when it fits the narrative, it adds depth, emotion, and realism. In fact, even a lackluster movie can be redeemed by a well-executed, passionate scene that brings chemistry and tension to the screen. Below, we explore Top 7 Films Where Intimate Scene Made Headlines.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
1/7

Atonement (2007)

This sex scene might be particularly sizzling due to the sense of imminent danger, or perhaps the combination of green silk and being pressed against a bookcase creates an inherently alluring concept.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
2/7

Black Swan (2010)

This intensely charged scene is undeniably steamy. The chemistry between the characters is palpable, and it’s evident that they share an insatiable desire for one another.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
3/7

Queen & Slim (2019)

A film that portrays car sex as genuinely pleasurable is certainly a well-crafted piece. This scene follows significant buildup, enhancing its intensity.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
4/7

Dirty Dancing (1987)

This type of foreplay is sure to inspire a desire in anyone to dance.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
5/7

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The intense desire in this scene is unparalleled. The characters engage in highly expressive intimacy throughout the house. Following a significant buildup of tension, their lust truly reaches its peak.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
6/7

The Notebook (2004)

The characters have waited years for this moment, and the passion displayed in this scene makes that evident.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image
7/7

Anna Karenina (2012)

This surreal sequence embodies pure eroticism. The scene alternates between the buildup of tension between the characters and the actual intimate moments, enhancing its sensuality and intimacy.

Top 7 Films Where One Intimate Scene Made Headlines - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?