Top Films Ranked by Number of On‑Screen Kisses
From the golden age of Hollywood to today’s blockbuster spectacles, we’re unveiling the most iconic, passionate, and unforgettable kisses ever captured on screen. Embark on a romantic adventure with our countdown of 100 legendary movie smooches—moments that made our hearts race. Expect timeless scenes from classics like Casablanca, Titanic, Spider-Man, and countless more! Spanning romantic comedies, sweeping epics, and heartfelt dramas, these kisses are the most memorable expressions of love in cinematic history.
After” Film Series – Tessa & Hardin
A close-up shot featuring Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) in an intimate pose, capturing the emotional intensity of their on-screen romance.
Blue Valentine (2010) – Dean & Cindy’s Breakdown
A brooding, close-up still of Dean and Cindy in Blue Valentine, their faces inches apart, reflecting the raw emotional tension at the heart of their failing marriage.
Cinderella – Film Adaptations Across Genres
A collage featuring Cinderella’s evolution on screen: the original 1950 animation, Kenneth Branagh’s elegant 2015 retelling, Kay Cannon’s 2021 modern musical starring Camila Cabello, and the 2021 Tamil horror reinterpretation.
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) – Anastasia & Christian
A moody, close-up shot of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey embracing, reflecting the film’s erotic tension and emotional intensity.
The Idea of You – Solène & Hayes
A cozy still of Solène (Anne Hathaway) leaning into Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), capturing their age‑defying chemistry and the tender spark that ignites their unconventional romance.
The Notebook (2004) – Noah & Allie’s Love Story
A poignant still of young Noah lifting Allie in an embrace beside a lake, capturing the idyllic summer love at the heart of the film’s story.
Twilight (2008) – Bella & Edward’s Forbidden Romance
A dramatic close-up of Bella and Edward, set against a misty Forks backdrop, capturing the tension and allure of their human‑vampire relationship.