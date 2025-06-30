Trekking Through The Wild: 10 Best National Parks In India For Hikers
India offers a diverse range of national parks best for hiking enthusiasts, each showcasing unique landscapes and rich biodiversity of our country. Whether you are seeking snow- covered peaks, tiger encounters, or peaceful nature walks, India’s top 10 national parks deliver unforgettable hiking experiences across the country.
Great Himalayan National Park, Himachal Pradesh
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, GHNP showcases alpine meadows, dense forests, and clear rivers. Notable treks include the Tirthan Valley trek and Raktisar circuit, where you can spot flora like Rhododendrons and fauna including snow leopards and Himalayan brown bears.
Valley Of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand
Framed for its riotous blooms of over 600 species in monsoon (july-sep), this trek from Govindghat to Ghangaria (13 km) ascends to the flower-carpeted valley and back. It's a visual feast with cascading waterfalls.
Nanda Devi National Park, Uttarakhand
Part of UNESCO World Heritage Site with the valley of Flowers, it lies above 3,500 m. Treks like the base camp and sanctuary routes are challenging, navigating glaciers, deep gorges, and an array of wildlife.
Hemis National Park, Ladakh
India's largest national park (4,400 km) north of the Himalayas, revered for its high altitude wilderness. Trek through stark valleys aiming for snow leopard or Tibetan wolf sightings. Popular treks include the Marks Valley etc.
Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim
A UNESCO mixed-heritage site below Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak. Offers the iconic Goechala Trek through glacial passes, Rhododendron forests, and alpine meadows, with sightings of snow pigeons.
Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra
Best known for tiger safaris, it also features lesser-traveled walking trails. Trek through dense teak forests, grasslands, and rocky areas for immersive wildlife experience away from crowds.
Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal
Unique for its mangrove labyrinth, the park offers boat-based mornings combined with short guided walks on forest paths. A captivating blend of wilderness and adventure in a tidal ecosystem.
Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh
One of the few parks permitted waking safaris in tiger country. Trails wind through gills and valleys, alongside rivers- offering a thrilling mix of trekking and wildlife spotting.
Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala
Set in the western ghats, Periyar offers guided nature walks combined with boat rides on its lake. Trails weave through evergreen forests rich with elephants, deer, and tropical birdlife.
Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh
While famed for tigers, Kanha also has well-marked trails through bamboo and sal forests. Trekking here brings opportunities to see barasingha, deers, and birds, often culminating at viewpoints.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this is for general guidance and inspiration only. Hiking conditions, park regulations, permit requirements, and trail accessibility may vary based on season, weather, and local policies.